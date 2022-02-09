Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
