Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.