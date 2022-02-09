Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

RTO opened at GBX 513.60 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.75. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.95).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.