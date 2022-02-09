Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

RTO opened at GBX 513.60 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.75. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.95).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

