Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,200 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.03% of TowneBank worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

