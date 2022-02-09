Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of ArcBest worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 46.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 148.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,265 shares of company stock worth $1,565,973 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

