Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Ooma worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.84 million, a P/E ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

