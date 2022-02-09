Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOV opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

