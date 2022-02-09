Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 135,900 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Bandwidth worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.66.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

