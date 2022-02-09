Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 109,600 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of PTC worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.