Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600. Approximately 53,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,054,755 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.91.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,316.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

