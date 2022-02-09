Regal Rexnord Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.14 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
