Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Up 22.9%

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) shot up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.86. 145,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 981% from the average session volume of 13,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

