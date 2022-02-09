Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.89

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.89 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.69). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.69), with a volume of 17,982 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCN. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £193.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.
In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($67,842.00).
Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.