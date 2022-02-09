Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.89

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.89 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.69). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.69), with a volume of 17,982 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCN. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($67,842.00).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

