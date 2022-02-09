RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $581,281.92

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, RED has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $581,281.92 and $40,368.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00314315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003131 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.