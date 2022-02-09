Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Head to Head Analysis

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.20% -1.30% 5.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.81%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.83 $27.60 million $0.72 36.54

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

