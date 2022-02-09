Raymond James Upgrades Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Strong-Buy

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.25. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.25% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.56.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

