Raymond James Increases First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target to $26.00

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FUNC stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First United has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

