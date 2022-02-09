Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and $3,459.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07260279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.80 or 0.99569722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

