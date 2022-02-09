Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

RPD stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

