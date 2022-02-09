Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.71.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,708. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28,220.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

