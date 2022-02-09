Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.90. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 683 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

