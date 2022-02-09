Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $34.02

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.02, but opened at $32.32. Radware shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 5,035 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
