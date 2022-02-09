Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $34.02

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.02, but opened at $32.32. Radware shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 5,035 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after acquiring an additional 860,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 87,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.