Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.
Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
