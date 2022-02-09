Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $314,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

