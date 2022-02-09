Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 548,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quotient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quotient by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Quotient by 407.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

