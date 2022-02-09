QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given “Hold” Rating at Lake Street Capital

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.