QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

QNST opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in QuinStreet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

