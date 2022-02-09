QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 27,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

