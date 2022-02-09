Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.240-$14.240 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

