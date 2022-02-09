Qubitica One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00346886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006561 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01232303 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003008 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

