Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 10%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares were up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 49,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,168,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

