Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “
QMCO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.47.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
- Exercise Stock Winners that Can Do the Heavy Lifting For You
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.