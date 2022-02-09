Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

