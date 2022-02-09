Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Danske currently has 17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of QNTFF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Quantafuel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
Quantafuel ASA Company Profile
