Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Danske currently has 17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QNTFF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Quantafuel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Quantafuel ASA Company Profile

Quantafuel ASA engages in the provision of technology for the production of environmentally friendly fuels and chemicals. It focuses on converting waste plastics back into low carbon synthetic oil products. The company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

