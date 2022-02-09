Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $51.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

