Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Quaker Chemical worth $52,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.00 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

