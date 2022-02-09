Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,506 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,512,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LANC stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

