Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,361 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.