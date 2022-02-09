Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $733,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.