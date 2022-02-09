Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $885,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

