Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $706,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TELUS stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

