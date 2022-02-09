Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,446 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of MET opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.