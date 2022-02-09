QChi (QCH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,112.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. QChi has a market capitalization of $818,966.87 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00107708 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

