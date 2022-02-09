Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

