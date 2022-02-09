Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Raised by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

