Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Apollo Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AINV stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

