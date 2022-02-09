Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.