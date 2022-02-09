Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

