Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Decreased by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

