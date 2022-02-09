Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

