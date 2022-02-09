Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.